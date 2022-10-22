Lex and Georgetown police pursue shooting suspects, one arrested

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are working with the Georgetown police department to investigate a shooting that preceded a car chase early Saturday morning.

According to police, Georgetown officers responded to Chambers Avenue at around 1:30 am on Saturday morning and found a person who had been shot.

Georgetown police located two suspects near the scene of the shooting and pursued them. The car chase led them from Georgetown to Lexington, where Lexington police were able to assist.

The pursuit ended near Wilhite Drive, with one of the suspects being arrested by Georgetown police. According to police, the other suspect was able to run away. Officers are still searching for the second suspect.

This story is ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Georgetown Police (502 863-7826) or the Lexington Police Department (859-258-3600).

