Lexington man sentenced for gas station shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who shot a teenage girl at a Lexington gas station two years ago has been sentenced.

Carleton Taite II shot a 16-year-old girl at the Thornton’s on Redding Road in 2020. The teen did recover. The gas station was hit several times.

Taite pleaded guilty to assault, wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by convicted felon charges. The judge followed the prosecution’s recommendation. According to the Herald-Leader, the judge sentenced Taite to 9 years in prison on Friday.

As part of the plea, Taite had several charges dismissed.

