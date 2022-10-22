Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing.

The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year.

The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to Lexus of Lexington, but the sign will be allowed to stay. The family is now planning to restore the sign so it will last forever.

“We think it’s very important, but there was such an outcry when Parkette was shut down that we knew a lot of people love Parkette and it meant a lot to so many generations in Lexington and surrounding counties,” said Bryan Tipton, family of Parkette Drive-In.

Tipton says they are in the process of getting a roadside historical marker for Parkette.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

