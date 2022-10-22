WKYT High School Game Time, Week 10

Friday night highlights
wkyt gametime
wkyt gametime
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky teams continue hammering it out on the gridiron! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:

Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Henry Clay, Madison Central at Bryan Station, Lafayette at Dunbar, and Montgomery County at Douglass.

Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 (10/21/2022)

Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 2: East Jessamine at Woodford County, Ballard at Scott County, Paris at Sayre, and Central at Franklin County.

Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 2 (10/21/2022)

Week 10:High School Game Time, Pt. 3: Pulaski County at Southwestern, Berea at Frankfort, and Estill County at Bell County.

Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 3 (10/21/2022)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
Bourbon County High School cross country coach arrested.
Bourbon County cross country coach arrested
The Fayette County Judge’s office says that Starling was found guilty on charges of reckless...
Man convicted of reckless homicide in deadly DUI crash
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in...
UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort

Latest News

Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 2 (10/21/2022)
Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 2 (10/21/2022)
Madison Central at Bryan Station
Madison Central at Bryan Station
Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 (10/21/2022)
Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 (10/21/2022)
Montgomery County at Douglass
Montgomery County at Douglass