WKYT High School Game Time, Week 10
Friday night highlights
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky teams continue hammering it out on the gridiron! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:
Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Henry Clay, Madison Central at Bryan Station, Lafayette at Dunbar, and Montgomery County at Douglass.
Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 2: East Jessamine at Woodford County, Ballard at Scott County, Paris at Sayre, and Central at Franklin County.
Week 10:High School Game Time, Pt. 3: Pulaski County at Southwestern, Berea at Frankfort, and Estill County at Bell County.
