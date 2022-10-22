WKYT High School Game Time, Week 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky teams continue hammering it out on the gridiron! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:

Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Henry Clay, Madison Central at Bryan Station, Lafayette at Dunbar, and Montgomery County at Douglass.

Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 (10/21/2022)

Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 2: East Jessamine at Woodford County, Ballard at Scott County, Paris at Sayre, and Central at Franklin County.

Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 2 (10/21/2022)

Week 10:High School Game Time, Pt. 3: Pulaski County at Southwestern, Berea at Frankfort, and Estill County at Bell County.

Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 3 (10/21/2022)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.