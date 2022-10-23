Ally Blake’s Forecast | Continuing the nicer stretch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is going to be another nice day across Kentucky with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. If you are enjoying this weather well you are in luck. This less active weather pattern will hang around for one more day.

Let’s get to it! Our nice and dry weather stretch continues for another day. Dry skies, temps in the mid-70s, and sunshine. Unfortunately, we really do need the rain. Still, many burn bans up across the state. Luckily, it looks like a cold front mid-week will finally give us that chance. The winds will likely pick up Tuesday as later on that day into Wednesday our next weather maker rolls in giving us a healthy case of some rain. We could even see/hear some thunderstorms roll through as well. Temps likely drop near ten degrees for highs from this front. It does look like another system brews into the weekend. You may need to pack an umbrella for next weekend’s pre-Halloween festivities.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.