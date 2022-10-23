Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

Rain Chances Increase as Temperatures Decrease Next Week
High pressure will continue to engineer a fantastic forecast for Central and Eastern Kentucky...
High pressure will continue to engineer a fantastic forecast for Central and Eastern Kentucky as we start the workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, on Monday, as highs warm to near 80.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure will continue to engineer a fantastic forecast for Central and Eastern Kentucky as we start the workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, on Monday, as highs warm to near 80.

Our next weather maker, a cold front, will sweep across the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday, sparking showers. Highs cool from around 80 on Monday to the upper 50s by Wednesday – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

