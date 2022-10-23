Kentucky Newsmakers 10/23: US Senator Rand Paul

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

Republican Senator Rand Paul, who is seeking re-election in November, is being challenged by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. He has not agreed to debate with Charles Booker, but has been traveling the state extensively and has raised about $26 million to fuel his re-election effort.

Senator Paul is an ophthalmologist who was first elected in 2010 and also ran for the 2016 nomination for president for several months.

Among the issues out there are the economy, the ruling on abortion that allowed Kentucky to nearly totally ban the procedure, and which of these candidates has the best idea about what’s best for Kentucky’s interests.

He joins us on Newsmakers this week to discuss.

