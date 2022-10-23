Lex firefighters respond to early morning house fire

The fire department got a call around 6 am for a structure fire on E 7th street and Lancaster Ave.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a structure fire on Saturday morning.

The fire department got a call around 6 am for a structure fire on E 7th street and Lancaster Ave.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and smoke from the house. The residents were able to vacate the home. No injuries were reported.

The house is reportedly a complete loss.

