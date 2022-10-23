Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival

By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade.

People said event is unlike any other.

Nevaeh Southern and her mom waited at the fence for the parade to start.

“There’s a parade and candy. I like standing here for the candy,” Navaeh said.

People showed off their Halloween spirit and dressed to impress.

The event started with the parade. It included floats, performances, and fun costumes.

One of the many couple costumes was Edgar Allen Poe and the Raven, which was worn by Brent Sizemore and Dona Daugherty. They said this is one of their favorite events.

“We love this! We’ve come a few years. I’ve been a zombie for a couple years, but this is his first time dressing up, so we’re excited,” Dona said.

Dona Daugherty said she’s usually involved in everyone’s favorite part of the night: The Thriller reenactment.

People get dressed as zombies, and dance down Main Street to the famous Michael Jackson song as the crowd cheers them on.

People in the crowd said it’s like watching a movie.

This tradition is enjoyed by families and people of all ages.

“It’s a good family atmosphere,” Brent Sizemore said, “It’s just fun, and it’s also good for local businesses.”

People said they hope to see this tradition continue year after year.

It’s even been named one of the top ten Halloween destinations in the country.

Another attendee, Mark Turley said it’s great to be in a city that celebrates Halloween like this.

“It’s just the best, you know, having the best city,” he said.

