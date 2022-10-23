Overnight shooting in Lex, 3 victims hospitalized

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

Police say the shooting took place in the area of Winchester Road and East Loudon around 2 am on Saturday morning. They responded to multiple calls of shots fired.

When officers initially arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Within an hour, two more people arrived at local hospitals and were also suffering from gunshot wounds.

We are told that all the victims experienced non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had the road shut down for several hours as they worked to investigate. At this time, police say they have no suspect information.

We will update you on this story as soon as we learn new information.

