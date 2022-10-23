Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County

The chase ended with a car accident that caused damage to multiple businesses.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase.

Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.

The car then went through the parking lot and crashed into a flower cart in front of Blessings Floral Design. Shop owners say that while nobody was inside at the time, their security cameras were rolling and caught the whole incident.

In the surveillance video, a man is seen getting out of the car and sitting down in front of the shop. An officer approaches him before continuing down the street.

Witnesses told WKYT that the man told the officer he was in the passenger seat during the accident and that the driver ran away.

The officer later returns and the man is taken away in an ambulance.

Chelsea Nolan’s mom is the owner of Blessings Floral Design. She said she was on her way to the shop at the time of the accident but pulled over for a few minutes on her way.

“If I would have not pulled over, I would have been sitting right where all of this happened. It’s just amazing. It’s a blessing that I didn’t get hit,” said Nolan.

