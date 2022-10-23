Wildcats play Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats played their annual Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville’s Appalachian Wireless Arena Saturday night, with the white team winning it 70-67, but the game was about far more than the scoreboard, as they were able to donate $162,450 to Eastern Kentucky flood relief.

The Cats sported warm-up shirts that said “Appalachia Men’s Basketball” across the front and “606″ on the back.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves was the MVP, notching 29 points.

“As we keep practicing every day, we are going to keep getting better. The team chemistry is going to get better as well. That is one of the main things and why we have been go good on the perimeter,” Reeves said following the scrimmage.

In a tweet following the scrimmage, Calipari said “So proud of our players, who wanted to bring the Blue-White to eastern Kentucky and have driven our relief efforts. Thank you all for an unbelievable night! Now we just need to play defense!”

Prior to tipoff, the team and head coach John Calipari handed out UK gear and winter clothes to people in eastern Kentucky impacted by the flooding.

“It was very important for us to be able to come out and do this for Kentucky in general,” said freshman center Adou Thiero. “It is all about giving back, we were blessed to be in a position we are in, and we can’t just be focused on ourselves, we have to give back to the people who are less fortunate.”

Reeves, an Illinois State transfer, agreed.

“We gave them jackets, sweaters, coats, and things like that to make sure they stay warm form the winter. You know, it has been a good thing for the community and good for the team as well,” said Reeves. “The community service stuff and giving back to the community is one part of the program that we do. If anyone needs help, we are there for them. Definitely happy we came out here and gave them a game.”

One thing the scrimmage did not have: defending National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, senior guard Sahvir Wheeler, or junior forward Lance Ware.

Tshiebwe, a senior forward, had a “minor” procedure to clean out his knee the week of October 10. He was on crutches at Big Blue Madness just over a week ago. Reeves said the big man was having a great preseason prior to that.

“A lot of physicality from Oscar. He is a great rebounder. He is definitely a leader of the team. As soon as he gets back, he is going to make the team even better.”

Up next for the Cats: an exhibition against Missouri Western State inside Rupp Arena on October 30. Tipoff is set for 7:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.