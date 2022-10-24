Coach Calipari giving coal miner in viral photo VIP tickets

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral.

The photo shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari, who posted it on his Facebook page Monday morning.

In the post, Coach Cal shared his family’s beginnings in the coal industry and said he would provide VIP tickets to the man and his family at a home game at Rupp Arena.

Coach Cal asked for help identifying the man. Monday afternoon, we heard from a woman named Mollie McGuire who told us it was her husband Micheal with their son Easton.

Chad Hedrick is set to talk with them today and you’ll hear their story later on WKYT.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.