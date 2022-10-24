Deputies investigating deadly Pulaski County shooting

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded early Monday morning to a report of a shooting at a home on Ash Street in the Green Meadows Subdivision.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner, Jared Anderson, saw someone in his SUV that was parked in his driveway.

Anderson approached the vehicle, opened the door and confronted the person inside, identified as 49-year-old Gregory N. Ramsey, of Somerset. During the confrontation, the sheriff’s office says Anderson fired a gun at Ramsey.

Ramsey was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting is under investigation and, once it’s complete, the case will be presented to the Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine if it should move to a grand jury.

