Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will finally return to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The dry pattern will finally take a break. Rounds of showers & storms will push through the region for the middle of the week.

We have been dry for a while now and any round of rain will give us some relief. I just don’t see this push of showers & storms giving us total relief from our long dry streak of weather. In most cases, we only pick up around a quarter of an inch to a half inch of accumulation. While it is at least something to report it isn’t very much at all.

Those showers are a part of a major pattern shift. As these storms blow through the region you can expect some of them to be on the strong to severe side. Very typical to see the threat level increase when you have a cold front like this one. It should cause winds to become gusty. Temperatures will climb on the eastern side of it and will drop like a rock on the other side. Basically, we’ll go from the 70s all the way down to the 50s between Tuesday & Wednesday.

Take care of each other!

