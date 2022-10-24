Kentucky Children’s Hospital shifting resources to handle surge in RSV cases

Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing a surge in patients with RSV, a common respiratory disease.

MORE: What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?

To keep up, Kentucky Children’s Hospital is shifting all of its resources, expanding beds into overflow areas and increasing capacity in emergency rooms.

“RSV is respiratory syncytial virus. It’s a cold virus,” said Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale. “We’ve been seeing this for years and years.”

While the virus itself is common, the timing of the surge in cases we’re currently seeing across the country is not so common.

“Here at UK, we started seeing positive RSVs in May, which is unheard of,” Dr. Ragsdale said. “Normally, it’s a January to March kind of illness. So, really, that seasonal winter thing is not happening. We’re seeing it now more than ever.”

Experts say we have not yet hit the peak surge in Kentucky, so cases of RSV will likely continue to rise.

“Once we see those numbers come down, we’ll all feel a little bit better, but, currently, continues to increase,” Dr. Ragsdale said. “We see 20-30 RSV kids every day admitted to our hospital. That’s a significant number.”

Jessica McKendree’s two-year-old son recently got over RSV.

“It was just going around his preschool, he goes to one nearby,” McKendree said. “He didn’t have it too bad. It was just congestion and not fun, but he’s old enough that it’s not as dangerous as infants getting it.”

RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants.

“Their nasal passages and their airways are smaller so when you have tons of this secretion and snot being made, it kind of clogs up the places that they need to breathe,” Dr. Ragsdale said.

To help prevent RSV, doctors recommend teaching children the importance of washing their hands and avoiding sneezing or coughing into their hands.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
Police say the shooting took place in the area of Winchester Road and East Loudon around 2 am...
Three injured in weekend Lexington shooting
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an accident...
Kentucky sheriff’s son killed in crash over the weekend
Court records show Matthew Perraut was arrested on charges of sodomy and unlawful transaction...
Bourbon County cross-country coach arrested
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky

Latest News

It happened early Sunday morning in the east Morehead area, not far from the Morehead State...
Morehead police looking for suspect in ‘random’ sexual assault
Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are...
Road crews work to make sure they’re ready for snow, ice ahead of winter
Police lights generic.
Deputies investigating deadly Pulaski County shooting
An air curtain incinerator has been sitting idle on C&R's property.
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington business withdraws application for incinerator permit