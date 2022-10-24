Kentucky sheriff’s son killed in ATV crash

The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an ATV accident...
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an ATV accident Saturday in Taylor County.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky community is mourning the loss of one of their own over the weekend.

The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an ATV accident Saturday in Taylor County.

We are told that that accident happened very early Saturday morning in the Knifley community of Taylor County. The Weddle’s family pastor was notified shortly after and has been helping the family through this very trying time.

“Chad, with being a sheriff, has experienced this a lot, with other people, but now, with himself, is a totally different situation. Seeing how he has applied his faith and his experience with this, is encouraging. Especially, for his family. He’s a strong fellow and you can see that in him right now,” said Pastor Derick Terry, Dunnville Christian Church.

Dalton Weddle worked for Neat Companies and those he worked for say he was one of the kindest and most respectful young men they ever knew. They say he was the epitome of a servant leader.

Funeral services are being held Monday for Dalton. A private visitation was held Monday morning and a gravesite funeral service will take place Monday afternoon in Casey County.

The Casey County Sheriff’s Office is also closed Monday out of respect for Sheriff Weddle and his family.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
Police say the shooting took place in the area of Winchester Road and East Loudon around 2 am...
Three injured in weekend Lexington shooting
Court records show Matthew Perraut was arrested on charges of sodomy and unlawful transaction...
Bourbon County cross-country coach arrested
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
KSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine Co.
Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade.
Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival

Latest News

Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
Another shot of cooler air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A swing in temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will finally return to Kentucky
Courtesy: The Lexington Herald-Leader
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94