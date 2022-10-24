Lexington police investigate armed robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery Sunday.

It happened around 6:46 p.m. at Ignited Vape on Richmond Road. Police say at least two people entered the business and fired shots. An employee was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment.

Police have not said what, if anything, was stolen from the business.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

