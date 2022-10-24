Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia

A portion of the scene following the shooting.
A portion of the scene following the shooting.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday.

Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits.

Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street, before coming to a stop in front of Pate-Jones Funeral Home.

Police say an armed man exited the vehicle, and after a few minutes of trying to get the man to drop the gun, officers opened fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an accident...
Kentucky sheriff’s son killed in crash over the weekend
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
Lexington police investigating in city's downtown
Woman found dead from gunshot in Lexington home
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

Latest News

A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi.
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi
The driver, described as a young female, was given a citation, according to Owen County Sheriff...
Child hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan attended UK
Strong to severe elements
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers & storms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Timing the showers & storms