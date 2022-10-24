Morehead police looking for suspect in ‘random’ sexual assault

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman.

It happened early Sunday morning in the east Morehead area, not far from the Morehead State University campus. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While there are many students who rent property in the area, Chief Derrick Blevins says the victim was not a student.

Chief Blevins tells us it’s a case of special interest to his department because they believe it to be a random attack.

Chief Blevins described the perpetrator as the victim saw him, “White male, around 6 foot tall. Little bit of facial hair, wearing a blue shirt and ball cap and boots, is what she could describe.”

Chief Blevins says they’ve called in extra officers to help their detectives in this case.

He’s also asking residents to be wary of their surroundings and look for someone matching that description because the victim did not know the perpetrator.

“That’s something that doesn’t really happen around here a whole lot,” Chief Blevins said. “So, it’s definitely a concern for the community, we just want people to be vigilant until we can locate him”

As their investigation continues, Chief Blevins is asking anyone with information about this incident to send in tips by calling the police department.

Though the incident didn’t impact the university, MSU sent us this statement:

MSU appreciates the quick response from Morehead authorities and officials. It’s an example of the strong collaboration between our community and university leadership that makes our campus safe for everyone.

