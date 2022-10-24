Oscar Tshiebwe unanimously selected for top AP preseason All-America team

Oscar Tshiebwe
Oscar Tshiebwe(John Lowe/WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022
(AP) - Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme are unanimous selections to The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

They were joined by North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, Houston guard Marcus Sasser and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Timme and Jackson-Davis were AP preseason All-Americans a year ago.

Tshiebwe is the first AP national player of the year to return for another season since Tyler Hansbrough came back to lead North Carolina to a national title in 2009.

