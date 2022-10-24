Powerful Cold Front Sparks Showers and Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of the strongest storms could produce wild wind and hail.

Cooler and drier air settles in, behind the front, for Wednesday. Highs cool from around 80, on Tuesday, to the upper 50s by Wednesday.

We’ll end the week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s.

Another weather maker increases our chances for showers and storms this weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.