Road crews work to make sure they’re ready for snow, ice ahead of winter

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are already holding meetings about snow and ice removal.

One such meeting was held Monday morning at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 office in Morehead. The purpose was to make sure the manpower, salt and trucks are in tip-top shape ahead of the upcoming colder months.

They tell us everything is good to go. Other reminders for the crews included proper snow plow procedures and winter safety tips.

State road supervisors want to make sure road crews are good to go by November 1.

“You know, traditionally, that’s some of the earliest we’ve seen is around November 1,” said KYTC spokesperson Allen Blair. “So, you know, we want to make sure we have everything ready to go now so that we can just respond when that snow hits.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.