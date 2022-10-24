Survey: Chick-fil-A is Gen Z’s favorite restaurant

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of...
A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.(Source: CNN/KTAB)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Teenagers across the country love Chick-fil-A, calling it their favorite restaurant chain in a recent survey.

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.

Starbucks came in second at 12% of teens, followed by Chipotle at 7% and McDonald’s at 6%.

Chick-fil-A had 2,730 outlets and hit nearly $16 billion in sales in 2021, according to food industry research firm Technomic.

The company hasn’t won everybody over, though. Its support for anti-LGBTQ organizations and opposition to same-sex marriage have been at the center of political debates and calls for boycotts.

The survey polled 14,500 teens in 47 states. Their average age was just under 16 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
Police say the shooting took place in the area of Winchester Road and East Loudon around 2 am...
Three injured in weekend Lexington shooting
Bourbon County High School cross country coach arrested.
Bourbon County cross country coach arrested
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
KSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine Co.
Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade.
Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival

Latest News

The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Another shot of cooler air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A swing in temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will finally return to Kentucky
Courtesy: The Lexington Herald-Leader
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94