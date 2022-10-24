Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!

This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Monday, but events in different cities/counties can vary.

We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.