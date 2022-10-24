Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!
This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Monday, but events in different cities/counties can vary.
We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.
- Lexington/Fayette County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Scott County/Georgetown: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clark County/Winchester: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jessamine County/Nicholasville: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Woodford County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bourbon County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Madison County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Franklin County/Frankfort: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: Trick or Treat at the Park - October 29 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Laurel County/London: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Montgomery County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fleming County/Flemingsburg: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rowan County/Morehead: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bath County/Owingsville: October 29 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pulaski County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Burnside - October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Somerset - October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Casey County: TBD
- Powell County/Stanton: TBD
- Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon/Brodhead: TBD
- Jackson County: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Morgan County/West Liberty: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wolfe County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Magoffin County/Salyersville: October 31- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Knott County:
- October 29 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Flood survivors at Mine Made Adventure Park & Carr Creek State Park
- Rest of the county - October 31 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Perry County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Whitley County: October 31 - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Boyle County/Danville: TBD
- Breathitt County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lee/Beattyville: Trick or Treat on Main - October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wayne: TBD
