Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!

This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Monday, but events in different cities/counties can vary.

We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.

  • Lexington/Fayette County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Scott County/Georgetown: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Clark County/Winchester: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Jessamine County/Nicholasville: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Woodford County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Bourbon County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Madison County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Franklin County/Frankfort: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: Trick or Treat at the Park - October 29 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Laurel County/London: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fleming County/Flemingsburg: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rowan County/Morehead: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Bath County/Owingsville: October 29 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pulaski County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Burnside - October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Somerset - October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Casey County: TBD
  • Powell County/Stanton: TBD
  • Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon/Brodhead: TBD
  • Jackson County: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Morgan County/West Liberty: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wolfe County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Magoffin County/Salyersville: October 31- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Knott County:
    • October 29 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Flood survivors at Mine Made Adventure Park & Carr Creek State Park
    • Rest of the county - October 31 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Perry County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Whitley County: October 31 - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Boyle County/Danville: TBD
  • Breathitt County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lee/Beattyville: Trick or Treat on Main - October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wayne: TBD

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
Police say the shooting took place in the area of Winchester Road and East Loudon around 2 am...
Three injured in weekend Lexington shooting
Court records show Matthew Perraut was arrested on charges of sodomy and unlawful transaction...
Bourbon County cross-country coach arrested
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
KSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine Co.
Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade.
Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival

Latest News

Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an accident...
Kentucky sheriff’s son killed in crash over the weekend
Another shot of cooler air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A swing in temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will finally return to Kentucky