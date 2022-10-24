Wilma Haverly Barnstable, Co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94

Wilma Haverly Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dead at 94.
Wilma Haverly Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dead at 94.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wilma Haverly Barnstable, who co-founded the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala has died at the age of 94.

Barnstable was born in Corbin and moved to Lexington at the age of 16, where she attended the University of Kentucky.

The gala she started with her daughters has donated more than $17 million dollars to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at UK Healthcare.

A visitation has been set for November 6th at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

You can find more information in Barnstable’s obituary.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
Police say the shooting took place in the area of Winchester Road and East Loudon around 2 am...
Overnight shooting in Lex, 3 victims hospitalized
Bourbon County High School cross country coach arrested.
Bourbon County cross country coach arrested
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
KSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine Co.
Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade.
Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival