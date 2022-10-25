Candidates for Mayor of Richmond focus on economic development

Candidates for Mayor of Richmond focus on economic development
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It is just over two weeks until midterm elections and the race for Mayor of Richmond is heating up.

Voters turned out Monday night to hear from the candidates on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. Incumbent Mayor Robert Blythe faces a challenge from current City Commissioner Krystin Arnold.

The main topics of tonight’s forum centered around economic development.

" I think if we would market Richmond in a way that opened youth travel sports with open arms, there’s significant economic impact that could happen there,” said Arnold.

Arnold says the city should take advantage of recently annexed acres for an additional park to welcome those in youth travel sports, to then stay in hotels and eat at city restaurants.

Mayor Blythe focused on the amount of travelers the new Buc-ee’s has brought in.

“I wanted to see that destination also attract to our other businesses,” said Mayor Blythe.

Both candidates also agree there is need to grow the downtown area, as well.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an accident...
Kentucky sheriff’s son killed in crash over the weekend
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
Black bear breaks into cabin, injures vacationing man, wildlife officials say

Latest News

Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
Kentucky Children’s Hospital shifting resources to handle surge in RSV cases
It happened early Sunday morning in the east Morehead area, not far from the Morehead State...
Morehead police looking for suspect in ‘random’ sexual assault
Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are...
Road crews work to make sure they’re ready for snow, ice ahead of winter
Police lights generic.
Deputies investigating deadly Pulaski County shooting