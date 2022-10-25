Child hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

The driver, described as a young female, was given a citation, according to Owen County Sheriff...
The driver, described as a young female, was given a citation, according to Owen County Sheriff Mark Bess.(WILX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A student is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus, Owen County Sheriff Mark Bess said.

Sheriff Bess said a young woman was driving the vehicle that hit the student around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on US-127 north of Owenton.

The driver was given a citation he said.

The child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati. The sheriff said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to ok.

Sheriff Bess says they are still investigating and have not released any additional information.

