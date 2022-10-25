Child hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A student is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus, Owen County Sheriff Mark Bess said.

Sheriff Bess said a young woman was driving the vehicle that hit the student around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on US-127 north of Owenton.

The driver was given a citation he said.

The child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati. The sheriff said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to ok.

Sheriff Bess says they are still investigating and have not released any additional information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.