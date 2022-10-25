Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain and Gusty Winds Sweep Through

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winds are cranking out there today as a storm system rolls into the Commonwealth. This is bringing the threat for strong storms in here and is part of an overall pattern change that takes us into a more active setup. There’s even a little winter possible into early November.

Let’s start this out with some headlines about today’s weather:

Low pressure is working from Texas to the Ohio Valley today through Wednesday.

This brings rounds of showers and storms in from southwest to northeast.

Some of the storms may be strong or severe with the greatest threat being across the west and south. The primetime is late afternoon and evening.

Gusty winds are the main threat with or without storms. 40mph gusts will be possible.

Wrapround clouds and gusty showers will be with us into Wednesday across the central and east.

Highs on Wednesday stay in the 50-55 degree range with clouds and hit the low 60s in the west.

Thursday and Friday look pretty nice as of now, but we will have to fight some clouds. Highs on Thursday reach the upper 50s to middle 60s across the state with everyone in the 60s for Friday.

Another storm system slowly moves in here from the southwest for Halloween Weekend. That brings rain, storms and some gusty winds to the region.

