Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan attended UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are remembering Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan.

The beloved actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, Monday.

Jordan attended the University of Kentucky for one year in 1979, studying in the college of communications.

Jordan was best known for his roles in Will and Grace and American horror story. He was also known for his social media presence, gaining a large following during the pandemic.

Friends and co-stars, including Dolly Parton, are sharing memories of Jordan. Monday, Parton tweeted that she was “hurt and shocked.”

Jordan was 67.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.