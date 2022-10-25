Fmr. coach who resigned after DUI questions treatment after suspension of another coach accused of sex crime

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We recently told you about a Bourbon County cross-country coach who is accused of having a sexual encounter with a student back in 2015.

After the arrest, that coach, Matthew Perraut, was placed on suspension, and that decision has one former Bourbon County school employee questioning the district’s actions.

Lamont Campbell used to be at the helm of the Bourbon County High School boys’ basketball program. He says the way the district has treated his case, as opposed to that of Perraut, has left him questioning their standards.

Campbell was arrested and charged with DUI back in May. Within 72 hours, he says he was brought into a room with school administrators and forced to either resign from his head coaching role or be terminated from the position.

Superintendent Amy Baker denies that an ultimatum was given, rather saying they told Campbell it would look better for him as a coach moving forward if he resigned.

On the other hand, Perraut was arrested this past weekend and accused of committing sexual acts with two minors on his cross-country team back in 2015. The school district says Perraut is suspended pending the ongoing investigation and will not be renewed.

Campbell says he’s willing to accept the consequences of the mistakes he’s made, but he doesn’t understand why the district hasn’t been consistent with its treatment of Perraut.

Baker sent us a statement Tuesday afternoon saying that Campbell was not offered a suspension because he readily admitted guilt. As for Perraut’s case, she says the school’s priority was to cut off all contact with students by suspending him.

She tells us the differences in the two incidents are what led to differences in treatment, adding that if Campbell maintained his innocence like Perraut had, they would have been consistent in their stances.

Baker also mentioned the school district does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or gender as required by law.

