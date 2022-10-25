Group still working to get enough signatures to recall FCPS tax increase

In order for their recall to be successful the petition will need 5,000 signatures by October 28. The committee, however, says their goal is to obtain 7,500.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The group looking to recall the decision of Fayette County Public Schools to raise property taxes has until Friday, October 28, to get 5,000 signatures.

The petition began online. However, the group is now working to get in-person signatures to reach their goal.

In September the Fayette county public school board voted to increase the rate by two-and-a-half cents per 100 dollars in assessed value. They say the increase will help fund new projects in the coming years.

One of the petitioners, Rock Daniels is currently running for a seat on the urban city council against incumbent Jennifer Reynolds.

“We’re not against the teachers and we’re not against the salaries and we’re not against the students in the schools, in general, we are just against this tax.” Daniels stated, “The reason that we felt that we wanted to recall this is because we didn’t think that the citizens had enough opportunity to let their voices be heard.”.

On the decision to shift to in-person signatures, Daniels said, “to get the digital signatures, it was a big hassle, to say the least. we were having to have people upload a digital copy of your driver’s license or other government id and this was harder for some of our senior community who are some of our biggest signers.”

The Fayette County Public School board did not return WKYT’s request for comment on the petition.

