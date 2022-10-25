Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Timing the showers & storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been dry for several days in a row. That will change as a cold front blows in later tonight.

Rain has been hard to come by here lately. Even with this next chance rolling into the region, you shouldn’t even expect a significant amount. I am even talking about the next system that gets in here for the weekend.

Let’s break it all down.

Winds will be gusty at times

Some of those gusts will push up to around 40 MPH

Thunderstorm-related gusts could hit 60 MPH

There isn’t a lot of moisture in this system

Rainfall amounts will generally be on the lighter side

On the other side of the system, we will fall from near 80 degrees to the 50s on Wednesday. Talk about some serious change! I have been reviewing some data that suggests some of you won’t even make it out of the upper-40s for highs.

Take care of each other!

