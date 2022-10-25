Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Timing the showers & storms

Showers & storms possible
Showers & storms possible(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been dry for several days in a row. That will change as a cold front blows in later tonight.

Rain has been hard to come by here lately. Even with this next chance rolling into the region, you shouldn’t even expect a significant amount. I am even talking about the next system that gets in here for the weekend.

Let’s break it all down.

  • Winds will be gusty at times
  • Some of those gusts will push up to around 40 MPH
  • Thunderstorm-related gusts could hit 60 MPH
  • There isn’t a lot of moisture in this system
  • Rainfall amounts will generally be on the lighter side

On the other side of the system, we will fall from near 80 degrees to the 50s on Wednesday. Talk about some serious change! I have been reviewing some data that suggests some of you won’t even make it out of the upper-40s for highs.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an accident...
Kentucky sheriff’s son killed in crash over the weekend
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
Black bear breaks into cabin, injures vacationing man, wildlife officials say

Latest News

Strong to severe elements
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms, across Central and Eastern...
Powerful Cold Front Sparks Showers and Storms
Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms, across Central and Eastern...
Powerful Cold Front Sparks Showers and Storms
Another shot of cooler air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast