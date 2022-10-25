Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi.

Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her husband, Ronnie L. Martin.

Authorities in Mississippi say Martin was shot and killed in Senatobia, Miss. Sunday afternoon.

The Tate County, Mississippi coroner told us Martin was fleeing arrest and got involved in a stand-off with police just before 5 o’clock Sunday afternoon. He was shot and killed by police after investigators say Martin pointed a gun at them.

One of our sister stations in the Memphis area was there shortly after the shooting and spoke to people who witnessed it.

We did find out that Martin and the woman used to live on Chestnut Way in London where police were called to a domestic situation back in January 2022. Martin was accused of 4th-degree assault. Those charges were later dropped, according to court records.

The woman who was reported missing was also found in Mississippi. We don’t know her exact whereabouts now, but the district attorney in Mississippi told our sister station she is now safe with her family.

This is a developing story.

