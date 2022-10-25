Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road

Lexington police investigate a crash Tuesday night on Harrodsburg Road.
Lexington police investigate a crash Tuesday night on Harrodsburg Road.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way.

Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was suffering from a medical emergency.

One person was taken to the hospital with a significant, but non-life threatening injury.

Power at the intersection is expected to be out for several hours. Officers will be helping with traffic control during that time.

