Man arrested after mother-in-law’s body found buried in flower bed, officials say

By Shyra Sherfield and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A man is facing charges in connection with the death of his 83-year-old mother-in-law whose body was found buried in her own garden.

According to an affidavit, Rebecca Seay was reported missing on Feb. 18 after caseworkers were unable to get in touch with her following her release from the hospital. Seay was diagnosed with dementia and was last seen leaving the hospital on Jan. 22 with her son-in-law, 59-year-old Gregory Tanner.

Investigators say her body was found on March 3 in the flower bed of her rental property, wrapped in sheets next to a black box of ashes labeled “High Point Funeral Home, David Seay.” David is Seay’s deceased son.

A cause of death has not been released.

On March 2, investigators were reportedly notified of suspicious activity regarding Seay’s bank accounts that were not related to her care. Between Jan. 7 and March 7, Tanner allegedly made $24,600 in unauthorized purchases on gambling sites that matched player records under his name.

It was also found that $80,800 in checks were forged and negotiated by Tanner into his personal bank accounts, according to the affidavit.

The total loss was $105,409.

Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person, identity theft and abuse of a corpse.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

