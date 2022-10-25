Remodeling company gifts Lexington Vietnam veteran walk-in shower

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Shore Home is gifting eight veterans throughout the nation a new shower.

The remodeling company is installing the new showers as a way to thank our service men and women ahead of next month’s Veterans Day.

One of those honored is U.S. Army veteran Raymond Franklin of Lexington. The Vietnam veteran has been nominated for a new walk-in shower worth more than $1,500.

“It’s a blessing that just fell into your lap,” said Franklin.

The retired Army sergeant major served his country proudly for 30 years. His career highlights include being a member of the old guard at Arlington national cemetery and escorting congressional members on service trips around the world.

Franklin is 76 years old and his wife, Helga, 79, are both unsteady on their feet and they say a walk-in shower at this point in their lives is a ‘godsend’.

Helga Franklin stated “I’m so excited. I couldn’t sleep all night. I couldn’t, I’ve been up all night.”

West Shore Home general manager Thomas Towles said “just Raymond specifically he’s worked half his life giving back to our country and if the least we can do is give a man a free shower that’s what we want to do.”.

West Shore Home completed 10 similar projects in honor of veterans day last year.

