Truck crashes into Georgetown Waffle House

A Georgetown Waffle House was damaged after a truck drove through the restaurant.
A Georgetown Waffle House was damaged after a truck drove through the restaurant.(Georgetown Fire Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown fire crews are working to stabilize a Waffle House restaurant after a truck drove inside.

It happened at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive. Georgetown police say the family that owns the truck recently bought it. The family was inside eating when somehow the truck started and drove into the building.

A Waffle House employee told WKYT she was taking the family’s orders when their vehicle drove through the building.

The truck is reportedly a remote start vehicle that doesn’t have a key to start.

It’s not clear how the truck started.

No one was hurt.

