UK hosts Media Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Coach John Calipari and his Kentucky basketball team hosted Media Day on Tuesday.

The Wildcat players met with state and local media in the Joe Craft Center for 30 minutes. Calipari followed with a question and answer session in Memorial Coliseum.

Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe missed the Blue-White game and is expected to miss the upcoming exhibition games after a recent knee procedure.

“He’s moving pretty good, he’s moving around,” Calipari said. “He’s telling me, he says, ‘I feel really good. My leg feels good. I don’t have the same pain that was there. There wasn’t much, but there’s nothing there now.’”

“My knee is feeling better,” Tshiebwe said. “We keep doing the rehab. Feeling great.”

UK opens the preseason schedule on Sunday, hosting Missouri Western State at Rupp Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

