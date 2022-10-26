Ally Blake’s Forecast | A chilly, breezy, and drizzly day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! It is a chilly, breezy, and drizzly start to the day. As our cold front continues to sweep through, we are likely to see temps drop to the upper 40s and low 50s and likely struggle there throughout the day.

Let’s get to it! Skies continue to stay mostly cloudy throughout; by sunset, we should start to see the clouds break. This will drop temperatures overnight. Tomorrow we should start the day in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Thursday are likely only at 60s degrees. Eventually by Friday into the weekend we rebound back to near the 70s. Sunday looks to bring our next weather-maker and it could bring rain and gusty winds with it. This could keep some residual moisture with it on Monday, which is Halloween. Hopefully, we get some breaks later on so that you don’t need to add rain gear to your costume, but I would just in case.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.