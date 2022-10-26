Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes on Halloween Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a chilly wind blowing across the state today as our storm system slowly pulls away to the northeast. Some nice weather blows in behind that for a few days, but another big fall storm system sweeps in here just in time for Halloween.

A lot of clouds will be noted out there today with lingering showers across central and eastern Kentucky. This doesn’t look terribly widespread, but some drops will show up from time to time.

Temps today really struggle into the low 50s for much of central and eastern Kentucky with low 60s in the west. Gusty winds continue and will make it feel chillier than that.

Thursday starts in the 30s and ends with most in the 60-65 degree range. Friday looks phenomenal with mid and upper 60s. Highs by Saturday will be in similar territory with readings making a run at 70 as clouds thicken.

Those clouds are ahead of the next system rolling in for Sunday and Halloween. Here are a few thoughts on that one:

It’s another low pressure working in from the southern Mississippi Valley.

This rolls through here with showers and storms increasing from southwest to northeast Saturday night and Sunday.

Lingering showers are a good bet for Halloween as temps fall into the 50s.

Most of us will pick up .25″-1″ of beneficial rainfall.

Winds look rather gusty once again.

