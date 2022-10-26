GRAPHIC: Dog recovering after being shot in head

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been a difficult week for one 10-month-old puppy.

The dog, who is being called “Elliott,” was found Sunday on the side of Cold Springs Road in Elliott County, Kentucky.

Elliott had been shot in the head, and the bullet exited underneath his jaw.

One by One Animal Advocates, a non-profit based out of Huntington, had been contacted by several people about Elliott’s situation.

“We hate to think this, but it looks to be intentional because it was shot through the top of his head and exited at the bottom of his jaw,” Heather Aulick, One by One’s President, said. “It doesn’t look like he was just say, running through the woods and got hurt in an accident.”

Elliott was dropped off Monday and promptly had emergency surgery.

“They did X-rays, it showed the metal fragments or the bullets in his head, so they had to take him to surgery,” she said. “Obviously, he was in a lot of pain, there’s a risk of infection and shock so they took him right to surgery, and found out that it had reduced his jaw to just bone fragments.”

Thursday, Elliott will head to Columbus for a CT scan to determine the next steps for his jaw repair and recovery.

Regardless, he is expected to recover and go on to live a normal, happy life.

“Dogs are just super resilient,” Chad Ferrell, Animal Care Clinic’s owner, said. “I was just amazed how absolutely sweet he is to be in so much pain. He just he never offered to growl bite, he just actually thumped his tail when he would talk to him and that to me is just amazing.”

Aulick felt lost for words when thinking about what she would say to the person who shot Elliott.

“I can’t even think of what I would say, because if you’re an animal lover, you cannot, you can’t understand how anyone could intentionally do this,” she said.

The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information about who shot Elliott. The person could face a felony animal cruelty charge.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office on social media or by phone at 606-738-5422. Tips can also be left anonymously.

Elliott’s medical care will cost upward of $8,000. Details for those interested in donating can be found here.

Aulick said Elliott will be available for adoption after he recovers from his injuries unless he has a rightful, loving owner who he may have become separated from prior to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.