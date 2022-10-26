Ky. health department giving opioid rescue kits to businesses in effort to save lives

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky health department is giving opioid rescue kits to businesses in an effort to save lives.

Fast Trax, a business on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, says it’s already installed a kit. The kit is on the back wall of the business, stocked with Narcan nasal spray, a CPR mask and information on how to respond to an overdose.

People who work there say they quickly accepted the opioid kits because of what they’ve seen. The kit has only been there for a month and it has already been used several times.

We spoke with a man who works at the store who has given it to people. He did not want to be identified but says he’s seen the kits save lives.

“We’ve actually had to use six boxes on a guy before to bring him back. This is is at least once or twice a month we are finding out in their vehicles, parked at the gas pump,” he said.

The man says he thinks people need more direction and purpose in life to end the opioid epidemic.

