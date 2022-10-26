Laurel County teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County grand jury indicted a science teacher at South Laurel Middle School Friday on reported sexual abuse charges.
Tim Thompson, of London, was named in the four-count indictment.
The indictment states that between Oct. 13, 2021 and Nov. 18, 2021 Thompson reportedly committed the offense of first-degree sexual abuse involving a minor.
In all four counts, the indictment states that Thompson was, “in a position of authority or position of special trust.”
