Laurel County teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County grand jury indicted a science teacher at South Laurel Middle School Friday on reported sexual abuse charges.

Tim Thompson, of London, was named in the four-count indictment.

The indictment states that between Oct. 13, 2021 and Nov. 18, 2021 Thompson reportedly committed the offense of first-degree sexual abuse involving a minor.

In all four counts, the indictment states that Thompson was, “in a position of authority or position of special trust.”

