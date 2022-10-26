Lexington building heavily damaged in fire

Crews were called to Lee Street around midnight.
Crews were called to Lee Street around midnight.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire.

Crews were called to 221 Lee Street, off Newtown Pike around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

WKYT is still working to confirm details with officials.

A building has heavy damage and it appears two RVs also caught fire.

Crews were monitoring hot spots throughout the night.

An arson investigator was also at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

