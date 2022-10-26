Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good.

Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street.

In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the pandemic.

Customers will be able to order and eat until the restaurant officially closes Sunday at 9 p.m.

