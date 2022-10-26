Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city.

The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.

WKYT did some research and learned a majority of the murders have occurred in one area of town, with 14 of this year’s 39 homicides in Lexington’s District 1. District 1 stretches from Georgetown Street to Winchester Road and includes the city’s East End and Winburn areas.

Advocates and people in the area say there need to be more solutions to end the violence in the area.

George Tillmann works in Greyline Station and lives in District 1. He says people are scared to be outside, as soon as the sun goes down.

“Most of the people in my neighborhood are elderly. They take walks to try to get their exercise, but now they can’t do it because they fear for their life,” Tillmann said.

Other people who work in Greyline Station, like Darryl Clay, say they don’t feel they have anything to be fearful of.

“I feel safe. I guess it’s just me. I grew up in a rough area. So, it doesn’t bother me,” Clay said.

Advocates and officials in Lexington are still working on solutions. However, Tillmann says a lot of people are scared to speak up because of retaliation, even though officials are asking for the community’s help.

“If you say something, and the person you said it about gets word of it before it gets to them, then what’s to say that person won’t harm you,” said Tillmann.

Activist Ricardo Franklin says community outreach is one of the ways officials can gain the trust of the community.

“Those things take time, just investigation and working hard piecing together. Because if you don’t speak up and say something, no one really knows. And I think that’s where communication within our neighborhood, having trust, and people coming forward if they do have something. I think that’s something we all think would help out,” Franklin said.

With many homicide cases still unsolved, people in the area say they hope to have answers soon.

