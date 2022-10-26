NCAA approves new guidance on player endorsement deals

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. An...
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. An organization that advocates for reform in college sports has filed a complaint with the U.S Department of Justice against the NCAA, accusing those involved with the governing body of violating antitrust laws by capping compensation to athletes.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors approved new guidance to members on name, image and likeness activities, clarifying how schools, coaches and staffers can be involved athletes’ endorsement and sponsorship deals.

The latest clarifications to the NCAA’s interim NIL policy create no new rules.

They are intended to give athletic departments a better idea of what types of support fall outside existing bylaws.

The guidance said school personnel, including coaches, can be part of fundraising for collectives, which are booster-funded organizations that provide opportunities for athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. But coaches and school staff members cannot donate directly to collectives.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
Lexington police investigating in city's downtown
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified
A male driver in his 50s was cited for passing a loading school bus, Dep. Schierlow said.
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
Authorities say Ronnie L. Martin was shot and killed by police in Senatobia, Miss. Sunday...
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

Cannabis Flower
UK’s cannabis center shares plan for studies on the drug’s impacts
FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County...
Man gets death sentence for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy
Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time.
AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh joins other members of the U.S. Supreme Court as they...
Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh threat case