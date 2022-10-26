Potential ‘tripledemic’ causing concern for Lexington health officials

With COVID & flu cases rising statewide, Lexington health experts on differences between the two
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say they are preparing for three big illnesses to make their mark on the city.

COVID-19, flu and RSV cases have leaders concerned that hospitals could fill up during the cold weather months. The three viruses can all look and feel the same.

RSV is a respiratory virus that typically affects small children because their airways and lungs are smaller, in adults, RSV can look more like a mild cold, but for children, it can be devastating.

COVID-19 can show as a runny nose, body aches, coughing and, in some cases, a loss of taste and smell.

The flu can also mimic many of the symptoms of RSV and COVID.

“For the pediatric hospital, beds in Lexington are limited, and, over time, they become less and less and less,” said Dr. Jeff Fox, Lexington physician. “I think we’re seeing a little bit of an RSV surge right now in kids. I think we’re starting to see the flu. COVID is anybody’s guess, but if the predictions are true, November and December could be a pretty tough couple of months.”

Dr. Foxx says that each of those viruses is unique, though they may not seem like it.

“Pay attention to how you’re breathing, if you’re labored at all. See if you’re dehydrated. What’s your mental state? And, if all of those factors are getting worse, then go see a doctor,” Dr. Fox said.

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department officials say that the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and the flu is to get your vaccines and boosters. You can get a same-day appointment for a shot every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the LFCHD Public Health Clinic.

The symptoms of COVID, Flu, Common Cold, and RSV
The symptoms of COVID, Flu, Common Cold, and RSV(Gray Media)

