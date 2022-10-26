Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87

FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.
FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jules Bass, producer and director of holiday classics such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ has died, according to several news reports.

Bass was 87.

Bass was a director and producer for Rankin/Bass Productions, a film company that produced numerous animated holiday films such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town,’ and ‘The Little Drummer Boy.’

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an accident...
Kentucky sheriff’s son killed in crash over the weekend
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
Lexington police investigating in city's downtown
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified
A male driver in his 50s was cited for passing a loading school bus, Dep. Schierlow said.
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

Latest News

During UK Media Day Tuesday, Calipari spent the first six minutes of his sitdown with the press...
Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in...
Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington
Coal miner and family
‘It hit me right between the eyes’: Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
Authorities in Mississippi say they were called to a Baskin-Robbins store regarding a man...
Employees hide in freezer after man impersonates police officer, threatens worker